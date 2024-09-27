American Falls Beavers cut the Cougars down

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The South Fremont Cougars run onto the field against the American Falls Beavers in a 4-A contest.

The Cougars' Cy Hill finds Hudson Miller open for the pass and Miller gets out of bounds for the first down on the forty.

Now Hudson is under pressure.

He takes to the skies again, but this time, Thorne Rose gets the interception and an equally impressive pick-six!

Beavers lead 6 to 0.

South Fremont is in the second row and this play confuses the camera guy, but that just shows you how well-designed it is.

Jerome Crichton runs up the left side - no helmet, no problem.

He gets the Cougars into the red zone.

Hill finds Bryce Johnson open in the middle and he finds the opening to the end zone for six!

Two extra points put the Cougars up 8 to 6 at the half.

The Beavers kept gnawing away and eventually took it, 14-8.