Firth Cougars maul Ririe in Week Five 3A dogfight

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Firth Cougars climbed ahead of the Ririe Bulldogs in a 28-20 battle for 3A supremacy.

The Cougars (3-2) clawed ahead 14-0 in the first half from solid runs and a willingness to use the air attack. Ririe (3-2) didn't throw a pass until the second half. The Bulldogs' final touchdown came with 20 seconds left in the game, but it wasn't enough.

Firth is ranked sixth in the 3A media polls. Ririe is ranked fifth, so while these teams were evenly matched on the gridiron, it is technically an upset.

Both teams were coming off losses to high-caliber opponents. Firth fell 22-7 to Declo in Week Four, while Ririe was handed their first loss by #2-ranked Aberdeen. Ririe's last losing streak came almost a year ago to the day and was also caused by a loss to Firth.

The Cougars move on to host Salmon in Week Six. Ririe will hit the road to face West Jefferson next week.