Rigby grabs Highland Rams by the horns in dominant win

POCATELLO (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans' Week Six win over the Highland Rams could be called an upset, but those involved disagree.

"They're physical," said Highland head coach Nick Sorrell before the game. "They fly around. They've got a great running game. They're coached really well."

"Everything that a team would want, they have, he continued. "And it's just one of those fun match-ups where we really get to test ourselves as coaches, as players, and as fans. You want to play the best, and they're one of the best."

The Trojans (5-1) laid siege to Highland (6-1) on Senior Night, keeping the no-longer-undefeated Rams to a field goal in a dominant 33-3 victory. This week's media polls put Highland second in 6A. Rigby was ranked fifth.

The Rams enter a bye week and will next see action on October 18th at Skyline. Rigby will face the Madison Bobcats on October 11th.