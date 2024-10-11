Blackfoot tames the Tigers in week 7

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In this battle of 5A's, Blackfoot traveled to Ravsten Stadium to take on the Idaho Falls Tigers, and after one half of play it was 28 to 14 Broncos.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, Blackfoot's Dainian Martinez returned it almost 100 yards for a touchdown, extending the Broncos' lead 2 to 21.

On the ensuing drive from Idaho Falls, Bradley Elison found Copper Moss twice – once over the middle for a big gain, and again for long touchdown pass to cut into Blackfoot's three score lead.

However, Blackfoot would not relent and the Broncos took this contest by a score of 45 to 29.