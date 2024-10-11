Skyline Grizzlies claw their way to a resounding win over Thunder Ridge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thunder Ridge Titans break onto the field against the Skyline Grizzlies.

How about on the opening kickoff Grizzlies Trey Kirkham returns the ball all the way to score six for the Skyline.

Later Grizz hands off Liam Lynch goes to the outside and gets taken down inside the five.

Then Carmyne Garcia hands off Zyan Crockett and he runs in and falls over the line to score another six for the Skyline.

Second quarter Garcia is with the keeper and he runs for thirty yards.

Garcia finds Kirkham open with the pass and he runs ten yards. The Skyline is up 21 to 0.

Skyline takes this one 28 to 14...