The Marsh Valley Eagles visited Snake River to take on the Panthers.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eagles attacked first pushing home and inching through Snake River's defense.

Some confusion midfield opens a space for Marsh Valley's Cooper Bowman to slip away and make it to the five-yard line before getting taken down.

After that, it is just a little hop over the finish line and Christian Hinrichs lands the Eagle's first touchdown of the night.

But the Panthers came back in force.

While the teams duke it out at twenty yards, Johnny Walker makes a mad dash for Panther territory and brings it in with a touchdown for Snake River.

The night ends with a 20 - 10 win for the Panthers.