Firth defends their record against West Jefferson

October 18, 2024 11:25 PM
TERRETON, Idaho (KIFI) — On Friday, Firth stayed undefeated in the 3-A high school boys football conference after a 6-26 win against West Jefferson. 

The home team, West Jefferson now has a 1-2 conference record and sits second to last in the tables with a 16.33 power ranking. Their next game on Oct. 25 is away at North Fremont, who are second in the conference ranking with a 1-1 record. 

For Firth, however, the game against West Jefferson was the last of their season. The game sealed Firth the top spot in the 3-A conference and a 56.50 power ranking. 

Firth ended their season with a 4-0 record. 

