Hillcrest tests Trojans, but Rigby reigns in cross-class battle

AMMON (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights and Rigby Trojans traded heavyweight blows in an absolute bombfest Friday.

The larger 6A school upset 5A Hillcrest's senior night, hopping back on the bus with a 49-39 victory in tow. However, the Knights' 39 points is the most allowed by Rigby's typically shut-down defense all season.

Rigby (7-1) is ranked third in this week's 6A media polls. The Trojans have not lost since their Week Zero contest against Coeur d'Alene. Hillcrest (5-3), ranked 4th in 5A, have snapped a three-game win streak.

The Trojans will move on to face the Thunder Ridge Titans in their final regular season contest. Hillcrest will look to rebound against the Idaho Falls Tigers.