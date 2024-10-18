Skip to Content
Sports

Hillcrest tests Trojans, but Rigby reigns in cross-class battle

Sam Gelfand (KIFI)
By
New
today at 10:43 PM
Published 11:24 PM

AMMON (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights and Rigby Trojans traded heavyweight blows in an absolute bombfest Friday.

The larger 6A school upset 5A Hillcrest's senior night, hopping back on the bus with a 49-39 victory in tow. However, the Knights' 39 points is the most allowed by Rigby's typically shut-down defense all season.

Rigby (7-1) is ranked third in this week's 6A media polls. The Trojans have not lost since their Week Zero contest against Coeur d'Alene. Hillcrest (5-3), ranked 4th in 5A, have snapped a three-game win streak.

The Trojans will move on to face the Thunder Ridge Titans in their final regular season contest. Hillcrest will look to rebound against the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Gelfand

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content