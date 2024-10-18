Ririe Bulldogs win the dogfight against the Huskies

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Here's a big in-conference game threatening to shake up the 3A rankings.

The Ririe Bulldogs head north for a dogfight against the North Fremont Huskies.

4 teams battling for a tight division.

The Bulldogs run game is strong and Rafe Newton takes this one up the middle for a ten-yard gain.

Deep in the red zone, it’s Newton bulldozing through two Huskies for 6.

Bulldogs kick is no good but wait! roughing the kicker let’s go for two instead.

Newton again pushing, but the stripes would say no go and we stay 6 to nothing bulldogs.

Huskies would end up three and out and be forced to punt.

Once again Newton is off and running as he takes this one 60 yards on a play that would end the first quarter.

The Bulldogs will take this one in an upset, 38 to 14.