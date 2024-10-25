Skyline mauls Bonneville in season closer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – It was Senior Night at Bonneville High School, for the final game of the regular season.

This match-up between Bonneville and Skyline saw the Grizzlies come out swinging, going up by over 3 touchdowns after 1 quarter.

But in the second quarter, in an effort to keep their drive alive, the Grizzlies elected to go for it on fourth down. The Bonneville defense stopped Grizzly QB CarMyne Garcia before he could run for the first down marker, and the Bees took over on downs.

Bonneville, needing points to get back into the game, got right to work as Makaijden Kelso bounced a run outside for a big gain down into Skyline territory.

A few plays later Kelso would take a hand-off and punch it in for six, however it was called back due to offensive holding, negating the touchdown.

This led to Bonneville settling for a field goal, which missed just short and a tad left.

Once the Grizzlies' offense got back on the field, they turned up the heat, as right away CarMyne Garcia uncorked a deep pass down the visitor sideline for Zyan Crockett for a massive gain.

Eventually on that drive, Liam Lynch took a hand-off and rumbled into the endzone making it 33-3 Skyline.

The Grizzlies dominated from this point on, winning 46-16.