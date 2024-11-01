Skyline takes care of business in round 1 versus Nampa

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A neutral site match-up between the one-seeded Skyline Grizzlies and the sixteen-seeded Nampa Bulldogs. The site? The ICCU Dome in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Tigers.

On the first drive of the game and the second play from scrimmage, Nampa took some early momentum, as Skyline QB CarMyne Garcia launched a ball down field for Trey Kirkham, but it was intercepted by defensive back Antonio Sandoval.

Nampa's ensuing drive did stall however, and the Bulldog punter Makai Venegas sent a booming kick to pin the Skyline offense back within their own 10-yard line.

However, after that opening interception, Garcia looked locked in. First, he found Zyan Crockett for a big first down pick-up on third and medium.

Then, some trickery as Garcia faked one handoff, then gave the ball to Kirkham who looped back around and cut up field for a huge gain down Nampa's 41-yard line.

The very next play, Bulldogs' defender Eli Kincheloe blitzed off the edge and had a free run at CarMyne Garcia, but the senior QB sensed the pressure, spun out of the pocket, and delivered a strike to Zyan Crockett to set up the Grizz inside the red zone.

Finally, to cap off the drive, Liam Lynch took a hand-off and bounced it outside to break the plane and put Skyline up 6-0.

The extra-point try was a fake, and the holder Taylor Taylor shoveled the ball to Liam Lynch, who punched it in for two.

8-0 was the score after 1 quarter of play, and the final from Pocatello was 42-14 Skyline.

The Grizzlies move on to round 2, where they will match-up against the nine-seeded Twin Falls Bruins next weekend.