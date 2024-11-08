Sugar Salem puts an end to Snake rivers bid for a 4A title

Tonight, a 4A showdown between the Snake River Panthers and the Sugar Salem Diggers. This game being played at the ICCU dome in Pocatello. Sugar-Salem started the game with the ball and worked their way downfield until the running back Kooper Mace took one in on the ground and stretched out for the score.

After that, it was a battle of the wills as Snake River tried to edge closer to the end zone. But Sugar Salem barely let Snake River near the fifty-yard line before the Panthers were forced to punt. With the ball back in Sugar-Salem hands they made quick work moving up the field. Until an absolute 40-yard bullet to Ace Clark is good for another Sugar-Salem touchdown. Before the Panthers even had time to blink Sugar-Salem wrapped up the first quarter by hanging a cool fourteen points.

The night ended with a 49 to 7 win for Sugar Salem. The Diggers will play the Bull Dogs from Kimberly next week in the semifinals.