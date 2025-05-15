Thursday State H.S. baseball tournament scores Day 1 – May 15
(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville 4
(4) Skyview 2
4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Cole Valley 7
(3) Marsh Valley 14
3A TOURNAMENT
(1) Orofino 3
(4) Malad 6
(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville 4
(4) Skyview 2
4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Cole Valley 7
(3) Marsh Valley 14
3A TOURNAMENT
(1) Orofino 3
(4) Malad 6
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.