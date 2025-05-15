Skip to Content
Thursday State H.S. baseball tournament scores Day 1 – May 15

state high school baseball tournament
5A TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville   4
(4) Skyview  2

4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Cole Valley  7
(3) Marsh Valley  14

3A TOURNAMENT
(1) Orofino  3
(4) Malad  6

