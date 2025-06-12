Skip to Content
Thursday American Legion baseball scores – June 12

Published 10:13 PM

Post 56 Knights  6
Green River, WY Knights 6 (tie)

Idaho Falls Bees   2
Spring Creek 4

Rigby Mustangs  7
Grizzlies 18U  6

