Thursday American Legion baseball scores – June 12
(KIFI)
Post 56 Knights 6
Green River, WY Knights 6 (tie)
Idaho Falls Bees 2
Spring Creek 4
Rigby Mustangs 7
Grizzlies 18U 6
(KIFI)
Post 56 Knights 6
Green River, WY Knights 6 (tie)
Idaho Falls Bees 2
Spring Creek 4
Rigby Mustangs 7
Grizzlies 18U 6
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.