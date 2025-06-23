Monday American Legion baseball scores – June 23
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge Titans 5
Blackfoot 8
GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge Titans 7
Blackfoot 6
Post 56 Knights Legion B 10
Dillon Cubs Legion B 0
