Monday American Legion baseball scores – June 23

Published 8:51 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge Titans  5
Blackfoot  8

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge Titans  7
Blackfoot  6

Post 56 Knights Legion B  10
Dillon Cubs Legion B  0

