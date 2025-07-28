Skip to Content
Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 28

today at 10:12 PM
Published 5:38 PM

(KIFI)
STATE TOURNAMENT DAY 5
Twin Falls Cowboys  2
Idaho Falls Bandits 14 (Champion)

Preston Elite 16U  12
CV Blue Sox  1           (5th Inn)

