Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 28
(KIFI)
STATE TOURNAMENT DAY 5
Twin Falls Cowboys 2
Idaho Falls Bandits 14 (Champion)
Preston Elite 16U 12
CV Blue Sox 1 (5th Inn)
(KIFI)
STATE TOURNAMENT DAY 5
Twin Falls Cowboys 2
Idaho Falls Bandits 14 (Champion)
Preston Elite 16U 12
CV Blue Sox 1 (5th Inn)
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.