American Legion Regional Tournament scores for August 6 & 7
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6
Idaho Falls Bandits 10
Billings, MT Royals 0
THURSDAY, AUGUST 7
Yakima Valley, WA Pepsi Pak 2
Idaho Falls Bandits 11
