Highland Rams dominate week 1 matchup against Legacy HS

Pocatello, ID (KIFI) — The Highland Rams electrified Iron Horse Stadium in their season opener, overpowering the Legacy Longhorns from Las Vegas, Nevada, with a commanding 30-0 victory.

Senior receiver Andrew Scott set the tone early, breaking free on the first play to the 40-yard line, giving the Rams prime field position. Quarterback Jacob Benson connected with Scott again for a goal-to-go touchdown, marking Scott’s first of the season.

The Rams’ defense sealed the momentum in the first half with a critical third-down stop near their own goal line, forcing a failed fourth-down attempt by the Longhorns.

Highland’s dominant performance showcased their potential for an exciting season ahead.

