Homedale Trojans Overpower Snake River Panthers in Season Opener

Blackfoot, ID (KIFI) — Snake River High School hosted the Homedale Trojans for a thrilling season opener, but it was the Trojans who dominated, securing a 31-6 victory. The Panthers found themselves trailing by seven points entering the second half, fighting to claw back into the game. Snake River’s quarterback Brayden Mortenson opened the half with a deep pass, connecting with tight end Owen Jones after a bobble and a catch. Despite the highlight play, the Panthers’ drive fizzled, forcing them to punt. Homedale seized the momentum, with quarterback Xavier Uranga firing a precise pass to his 6'5" target, Lukas Hall, for a key gain. On the next play, a reverse to Kade Hall kept the chains moving with another Trojans first down. Uranga then found Lukas Hall again at the goal line for a touchdown, extending Homedale’s lead. Hall showcased his versatility, booting a kickoff into the endzone for a touchback immediately after his score. The Trojans’ relentless offense and dynamic playmakers proved too much for Snake River, as Homedale cruised to a decisive 31-6 win.

