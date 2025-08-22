Madison Bobcats beat the Bonneville Bees in season opener

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tonight at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls, the Bonneville Bees hosted the Madison Bobcats to kick off the 2025 high school football season. The Bobcats, under new head coach Matt Pancheri, jumped out to an early 19-0 lead.

With 2 minutes to go in the first half, Bonneville's offense was trying to get some form of points on the board, but the offense stalled, and Madison forced a punt. With just under 40 seconds to go until halftime, Madison junior Brennen Dredge ripped off a nice run toward the home sideline, but ultimately no points would be scored, and at halftime that 19-0 lead for the Bobcats stayed.

Coming out of halftime, Bonneville's offense took the field, but was quickly held to a three-and-out by the Bobcat defense. While driving down the field looking to add on to their 19-point lead, Madison QB Cordero Jackson zipped a ball over the middle, and was intercepted by Bonneville's J.J. Tamayo.

After this, Madison's offense would add on, and they cruised to a 33-13 victory in week 1. Check out highlights from today's game above. If you have a final score or video from a local high school football game, we want to see it! Send your clips and scores to sports@localnews8.com