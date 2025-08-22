Preston Indians Dominate Shelley Russets in Season Opener

Shelley, ID (KIFI) — The Shelley Russets took the field against the Preston Indians in a spirited season opener, but the Indians pulled away for a commanding 37-17 victory. The Russets started strong, overcoming a high snap as quarterback Alex Beck connected with Zac Trosper for a pass that brought them inside the ten-yard line.

A few plays later, Conley Bennett took a handoff, found a hole, and powered into the endzone for a touchdown, putting Shelley up 6-0.



Early in the second quarter, the Russets faced a fourth-down decision and opted for a field goal. Tristan Howell split the uprights, extending Shelley’s lead to 9-0. However, Preston battled back. With under three minutes left in the half, quarterback Conner Thomson kept the ball and scrambled for a first down near the thirty.

On second down, Conner Iverson broke through the Russets’ defense, leaping over the line for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion narrowed the gap to 9-8. In the final ten seconds of the half, Preston struck again, finding Iverson for another touchdown run, seizing a 16-9 lead at the break. The Indians maintained their momentum in the second half, overpowering Shelley to secure a 37-17 win.