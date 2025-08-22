Rigby rides first quarter performance to dominant win over Couer D’Alene

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A rematch of last season's opener, Coeur D'Alene traveled to Rigby to take on the Trojans to kick off the 2025 season. Rigby took the opening possession after the Vikings deferred the coin toss, and senior Trojan QB Jacob Flowers set the tone on that opening drive.

On the third play from scrimmage, Flowers took it himself, and weaved his way to the home sideline and put on the afterburners, rushing 58 yards for the opening score of the game. Rigby's defense then had their turn, forcing the Vikings to punt after junior DB Kasen Erickson made a nice play in coverage on third down.

Later in the first quarter, the Trojan offense found itself inside the 5-yard line. Again, Flowers would get it done. The Quarterback took it himself up the middle and across the goal line for the touchdown, and after the PAT, it was 14-0 Rigby.

Just after the start of the second quarter, Flowers would strike again, this time through the air. A near 50-yard touchdown pass to Evan Freeman over the top of the defense made the score 21-0. Flowers had 3 total touchdowns in just over 1 quarter of play.

The Trojans never looked back, and when the clock hit zero, Rigby took a commanding 38-7 win, jumping out to a 1-0 record on the year.

Check out highlights from today's game above.