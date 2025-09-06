2025 Civil War ends in dominant win for Hillcrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hillcrest Knights have now won 12 of the last 11 Civil War match-ups. The final score was indicative of a blowout, but the first quarter of play was close. On the Knights' opening drive of the game, they worked all the way down inside the Bees' 5-yard line. That's when Tyson Sweetwood tossed the ball to Dax Sargent, who punched it in for 6. After the PAT, they had a 7-0 lead.

On Bonneville's opening drive, they were forced to punt, and on that ensuing Hillcrest drive, the Bees' defense made a huge play. On third down, and backed up inside their own 20-yard line, Tyson Sweetwood checked the ball down to RB Brody Dorning, and he would've had the first down, but Bonneville's Crue Surle punched the ball free, and Weston Ellsworth recovered. Just like that, the Bees were in great field position.

And they cashed in on that good field position moments later, when Dallas Jacobsen barrelled his way into the endzone from close range to tie things up at 7. However, after this one miscue from the Knights, they tightened things up, taking a dominant 49-14 win in the Civil War.

If you have a final score or an Athlete of the Week to nominate, we want to hear from you! You can send all of that, plus videos and pictures from games to sports@localnews8.com