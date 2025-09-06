Skyline, Blackfoot go back and forth early, Grizzlies pull away for win

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This game entered halftime moments after Skyline QB John Giannini ran one into the endzone himself to tie this game up at 14 a piece. Both teams traded punches in that first half, but it was Skyline's defensive stand and ensuing drive out of halftime that set them up for success.

Blackfoot had the first drive out of half, but that stalled when, on third down, QB Austin Arave couldn't connect with Cade Esplin for the first down. They were forced to punt it away to Skyline for their first drive out of the half.

The Grizzlies marched their way all the way down inside Blackfoot's 5-yard line, and that's when QB John Giannini handed the ball to Zyan Crockett, who fought through contact and went full extension over the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown, giving Skyline a 21-14 lead after the extra point. Your final score from Ravsten Stadium is 35 to 21. You can send score updates, videos, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com