Ririe Bulldogs Dominate Homecoming with a 41-0 win

Ririe High School’s homecoming game was a showcase of their signature hard-nosed, run-heavy football, and the Bulldogs delivered a commanding 41-0 victory. Fans in attendance got to witness a relentless ground attack. Here’s a look at the standout moments from this dominant performance.

At the goal line, it was Breylon Moone’s time to shine. The quarterback called his own number on a keeper, punching the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. The score capped off a classic Ririe drive, blending power and precision to overwhelm the opposition.

Ririe’s dominance was on full display, as their defense and unstoppable run game led to a 41-0 blowout. The Bulldogs celebrated homecoming in style, giving their fans plenty to cheer about with a performance that showcased their identity: tough, physical, and relentless. Final Score: Ririe 41, Marsing 0.