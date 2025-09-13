Century takes 9 point victory over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Tigers came into this game searching for their first win since September 13th of last year, their and first home win since September 30th of 2022. And an interesting fact, Idaho Falls has just 6 wins since the 2022-23 season. Half of those 6 wins have come against Century. But tonight, it was a different story.

Coming out of halftime, the Diamondbacks held a 20-13 lead and had the first possession of the second half. In that first possession, the Century duo of quarterback Justice Mangum and running back Tito Villano dominated. On a designed QB run, Mangum ran up the visitor's sideline for a nice gain and a first down, but would gain an extra 15 yards off a penalty on a late hit.

Later, Villano took a handoff and motored ahead to set up the Diamondback offense inside the 5. To cap it off, it was Villano yet again, this time punching it in for 6. Century went for 2 and converted on a handoff up the middle to Villano to take a 28-13 lead.

The Diamondbacks take a 42 to 33 victory and remain undefeated at 4-0 on the season, after only being able to amass just 1 win in the past 3 seasons combined.

