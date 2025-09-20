D91 Responds to Idaho Falls High School Football Halftime Incident

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Following an incident at the Idaho Falls vs. Bonneville football game last night, District 91 has responded with a press release regarding the situation.

The football team entered the field shortly before their scheduled time, causing overlap between their entrance and the halftime performance by the Idaho Falls marching band. Concerns were raised over the two programs coinciding on the field and whether the football team caused disruption to the performing students.

District 91's press release emphasized they take this incident seriously and value both the football and marching band programs as integral pieces of the Idaho Falls High School community.

"I want to to sincerely apologize for the disruption that occurred during the conclusion of the marching band's halftime performance," said head football coach of Idaho Falls HS Joseph Parker. "I regret that this interrupted their performance and took away from the hard work and dedication they put into preparing for the show."

Dallan Parker, principal of Idaho Falls HS, echoed this sentiment saying "Our students, staff and community take great pride in all our programs. We are implementing new protocols to ensure this does not happen again."

District 91 also said they remain committed to ensure a positive and respectful environment for all students across the district.