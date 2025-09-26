Madison Bobcats Crush Thunder Ridge Titans 44-14

The Madison Bobcats dominated the Thunder Ridge Titans in Rexburg, winning 44-14. Quarterback Micah Dougherty’s speed option pitch to Brock Hammond sparked a first-down run. Cache Summers converted a tight 4th-and-1 by the nose of the football and scored a touchdown on the next play. Hammond’s stiff-arm gain and Dougherty’s deep pass to Tyce Hodges set up a field goal. Madison’s relentless offense sealed the victory. With the win Madison improves to 4-2 on the season.

