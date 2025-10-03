Bonneville Bees Sting Thunder Ridge Titans in 24-17 Comeback Victory

In a high-energy showdown at Thunder Ridge High School, the Bonneville Bees rallied in the second half to defeat the Titans 24-17.

Thunder Ridge jumped out a 10-0 lead by halftime, but the Bees came out of the break with fire. Bonneville's quarterback, Jaxton Briggs, took control of the offense, airing it out early in the second half. His deep pass was underthrown but drew a holding call on Thunder Ridge. Two plays later Briggs launched another deep ball that fell incomplete, but resulted in yet another penalty, this time pass interference but still on the Thunder Ridge defense. From there the Bees would find their way to the goaline where Briggs would keep it himself on a QB sneak for a touchdown.

The Bees would get the ball right back after a Thunder Ridge punt. Briggs went straight back to the air, with yet another deep shot, this time connecting with Wide Receiver Kaine Rodriguez for the go ahead touchdown.

Bonneville’s grit and playmaking propelled them to a hard-fought 24-17 victory. The Bees’ comeback will surely be a highlight for their fans as they continue their season.