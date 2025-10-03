Rigby Trojans speed past Highland in 6A clash

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – In a big match-up between one-loss 6A opponents tonight, it was Rigby who came up with a 31-point victory over the Highland Rams.

Playing at home for the first time since August 22nd, when they defeated Coeur D'Alene, the Trojans put up the first score of the game when senior running back Amani Morel powered through the Highland defense for a short-yardage touchdown run.

Highland did answer on their following possession, however. Quarterback Jacob Vincent drove the team down the field and capped it off with a redzone touchdown pass to junior Cedric Mitchell, tying the game up at 7 a piece.

Rigby took control from that point on, and on their following drive, Amani Morel scored yet another short-yardage touchdown, putting the Trojans up 14-7. The Rigby offense finished the game having scored 52 points in this one, taking a dominant 52-21 win over the Highland Rams.

Rigby moves to 5-1 on the year while Highland falls to 5-2.