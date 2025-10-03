Ririe Remains Unbeaten

In a thrilling clash of Idaho’s 3A football powerhouses, Ririe High School emerged victorious against West Jefferson, securing a 42-28 win to maintain their undefeated record. The matchup, pitting two of the state’s three remaining unbeaten 3A teams, lived up to its billing with explosive plays and standout performances from both sides.



Kolter Lewis, a former Athlete of the Week, with a powerful run that brought the Bulldogs into the red zone. Moments later, another former Athlete of the Week, Garret Van Noy, charged into the end zone, putting Ririe ahead 6-0.

The Bulldogs’ relentless attack and defensive adjustments proved too much for West Jefferson as the game progressed. Ririe’s balanced offensive strategy and key plays from their star athletes helped them pull away in the second half, ultimately sealing the 42-28 victory.



With this win, Ririe solidifies its position as a top contender in Idaho’s 3A division, keeping their perfect record intact.