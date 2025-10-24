Skip to Content
Blackfoot Broncos Rally Past Shelley Russets 39-21

Published 11:02 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Both teams entered tonight’s conference clash at 2-2. Shelley struck first, marching downfield and capping the drive with Conley Bennett punching it in from two yards out. 7-0 Russets.

Blackfoot answered late in the first half. Ledger Baldwin hauled in a 40-yard bomb for the score. Two-point try failed. 7-6.

Momentum flipped. Former Serman Service and Electric Student Athlete of the Week Cade Esplin broke loose for a 24-yard TD run. Blackfoot led 12-7.

Shelley fumbled on the next possession. Baldwin struck again—this time a 33-yard touchdown catch. Rkyer Williams powered in the two-point conversion. 20-7 Blackfoot at the half.

The Broncos never let up. Shelley managed two late scores, but Blackfoot held on.

Max Gershon

