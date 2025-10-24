Skyline Grizzlies Maul Bonneville Bees in 47-21 Rout at Ravsten Stadium

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) — The 6-2 Skyline Grizzlies took the field against the 3-5 Bonneville Bees and never looked back, rolling to a 47-21 win.

Skyline got the ball first. Caden Cruz ripped off a big gain on a sweep for a first down. Next play, QB John Giannini kept it himself for another first down. Then Zyon Crockett took a counter, hit the hole, and scored scored the touchdown.

On the Bee's first offensive drive, Skyline CB Taylor Taylor took an interception all the way to the house for a pick six.

After the pick six the bees turned a promising drive into a field goal to trim the deficit to 11.

The next drive from Bonneville was ended by Taylor Taylor again who stepped in front of the pass for his second pick of the game.

Skyline kept scoring. Dax Clinger hauled in a touchdown, and from then on the floodgates opened.