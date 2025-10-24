Skip to Content
Snake River Panthers Pulled Away From Preston in a 30-14 Victory

Published 11:13 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — With Preston down 13-7, Quarterback Conner Thomson hit Cash Harris for a first down, later in that drive he threw to Conner Iverson for a long Preston touchdown to take the lead 14-13.

Snake River answered right back. Bryden Mortensen found Royal Dalley up the middle for a first down. Later in the drive, Mortensen aired it deep—Preston Wheatley laid out in the back of the end zone for the diving touchdown catch. Panthers reclaimed the lead.

From there, Snake River took control and cruised to a 30-14 win.

Max Gershon

