Tuesday high school basketball scores – December 16
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Pocatello 56
Thunder Ridge 53
Bonneville 61
Shelley 70
West Jefferson 68
Aberdeen 33
Mackay 53
Leadore 23
Grace 56
Malad 66
GIRLS SCORES
Rigby 65
Canyon Ridge 19
Thunder Ridge 50
Madison 51
Twin Falls 43
Pocatello 53
Skyline 57
Idaho Falls 49
Shelley 42
Blackfoot 68
Century 35
Bonneville 50
Hillcrest 56
Preston 48
South Fremont 28
Snake River 49
Ririe 33
Sugar-Salem 56
Firth 40
North Fremont 29
West Jefferson 42
Salmon 19
Soda Springs 42
American Falls 21
Malad 63
Fremont, UT 62
Mackay 49
Leadore 42