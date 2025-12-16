Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday high school basketball scores – December 16

basketball on court
MGN online
basketball on court
By
Updated
today at 11:28 PM
Published 9:46 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Pocatello  56
Thunder Ridge  53

Bonneville  61
Shelley  70

West Jefferson  68
Aberdeen  33

Mackay  53
Leadore  23

Grace  56
Malad   66

GIRLS SCORES
Rigby  65
Canyon Ridge  19

Thunder Ridge  50
Madison  51

Twin Falls  43
Pocatello   53

Skyline  57
Idaho Falls  49

Shelley   42
Blackfoot  68

Century  35
Bonneville  50

Hillcrest  56
Preston  48

South Fremont  28
Snake River  49

Ririe  33
Sugar-Salem  56

Firth  40
North Fremont  29

West Jefferson  42
Salmon   19

Soda Springs  42
American Falls  21

Malad  63
Fremont, UT  62

Mackay   49
Leadore   42

Article Topic Follows: Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Girls Basketball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.