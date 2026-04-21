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Tuesday boys high school baseball scores – April 21

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Published 9:21 PM

(KIFI)
Skyline   3
Rigby   10

Highland   10
Thunder Ridge  8

South Fremont   2
Teton   3

Marsh Valley   7
Malad   10

West Jefferson    5
North Fremont  20

Salmon  5
Firth  4

Soda Springs 11
Bear Lake  13

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