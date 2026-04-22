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Wednesday high school scores – April 22

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 9:21 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Shelley  7
Skyline  10

American Falls  2
Snake River   11

GIRLS SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  17
Madison   1

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  24
Madison  5

Skyline 7
Hillcrest  12

Blackfoot   8
Idaho Falls  18

Preston  20
Snake River  1

West Side  18
Soda Springs  8

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
sports line
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