A Dynasty Brewing in Pocatello – Girls Win Back to Back State Titles

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Two years ago, Pocatello High School had never won a girls basketball state championship.

Under head coach Sunny Evans, the Thunder have two titles in the last two years.

After entering last year’s tournament as the top seed and arguably the favorite, this season brought a different challenge. Pocatello came in as the four seed but powered through the bracket, knocking off one-seed Lakeland and two-seed Sandpoint on the way to the championship.

Evans said the team’s growth showed long before the state tournament. A tough holiday stretch, including a double-overtime loss to Lakeland, revealed the team’s resilience and defensive identity.

“We hang our hat on guarding people,” Evans said. “Come state tournament time, our execution had just gotten so much better.”

The Thunder’s loose, “goofy” personality off the court is balanced by high standards and strong player-coach relationships. Senior leadership and extra work outside of practice helped build the trust that carried them through close games in Boise.

When the final buzzer sounded, it was a mix of relief and joy.

“These girls have put so much into this team,” Gonzaga basketball commit and Senior at Pocatello High School Abby Lusk said. “To get that moment done and know you got it done — it’s special.”

The locker room celebration included water showers, plenty of hype, and the realization that Pocatello girls basketball is building a legacy.

With back-to-back titles, the expectation is now clear: when you think of Pocatello, you think of winning.