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Friday boys high school baseball scores – March 20

Pixabay
By
New
Published 7:57 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
North Fremont  12
American Falls   2

GAME 2:
North Fremont  21
American Falls    6

GAME 1:
Firth  13
New Plymouth  4

GAME 2:
Firth  28
New Plymouth  12

Ogden, UT  0
Malad  13

CHALLIS-MACKAY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Soda Springs  14
Challis-Mackay   2

Soda Springs  8
Idaho City  3

Salmon  12
Challis-Mackay  0

Salmon  20
Idaho City  0

BUCKS BAGS SPRING CLASSIC - DAY 2
Century  9
Burley  16

Pocatello  9
Borah  6

Hillcrest  4
Meridian  2

Bonneville  4
Willamette, OR 3

Reynolds. OR  6 
Bonneville   15

Thunder Ridge  4
Ridgevue  5

Skyline  15
Timberlake  5

South Fremont   21
Caldwell  3

Marsh Valley 1
Homedale  7

Marsh Valley  14
Parma   4

DESERT HILLS GREAT WESTERN CLASSIC - DAY 1
Madison   3
West Jordan, UT  2

SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT
Rigby  3
Rocky Mountain  4

Rigby  5
Centennial  6

COACH BOB NATIONAL INVITATIONAL
Idaho Falls   6
Gunnison, CO  5

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