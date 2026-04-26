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Spud Kings now face elimination after 1-goal loss to River Hawks

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today at 2:46 PM
Published 3:15 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Last night at the Mountain America Center the Spud Kings suffered another playoff loss to the Grand Junction River Hawks, bringing their postseason record against them to 1-4. It was 1 goal that made the difference in this one. A power play goal from Noah Lasker in the third period propelled Grand Junction to a 1-0 win and a 2-0 record in the Dineen Cup Championship. Now, the Spuds Kings have their back against the wall.

Grand Junction celebrating after 1-0 victory over the Spud Kings

Tonight at 7:05 PM, the puck will drop on an elimination game between the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and the South Shore Kings. The two squads matched up once already during this tournament, once on Friday, April 24th. After 2 periods in that game the Spud Kings led 5-1. South Shore fought back hard, scoring 3 goals in the third period, but they were unable to tie things up, and Idaho Falls took the 5-4 win.

Whoever loses tonight's game is eliminated from the Dineen Cup Championship. The winner will face the Grand Junction River Hawks on Monday, April 27th. Keep it with Local News 8's Sports Line for all things Spud Kings and Dineen Cup Championship.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Dineen Cup Championship
Idaho Falls Spud Kings
mountain america center

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