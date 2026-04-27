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Monday district H.S. baseball and girls softball scores – April 27

Local News 8, MGN Online
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Published 8:46 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Malad  13
Soda Springs  2

6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(4) Thunder Ridge  3
(1) Rigby   2

GAME 2:
(4) Thunder Ridge  12
(1) Rigby  5

GAME 1:
(2) Highland  7
(3) Madison   6

GAME 2:
(2) Highland  11
(3) Madison   0

5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello  1
(3) Century   4

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Teton  3
(3) Sugar-Salem  2

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Shelley  0
Bonneville  7

South Fremont  12
Snake River  6

Sugar-Salem  2
Teton  12

Marsh Valley  5
American Falls  9

Malad  17
Firth  2

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
girls softball
scores
sports line

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