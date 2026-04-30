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Thursday high school scores – April 30

Local News 8, MGN Online
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today at 10:29 PM
Published 10:05 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Preston  6 (District Champion)
(2) Pocatello 5

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Marsh Valley  30
(4) American Falls  0

(2) Snake River  12
(3) Bear Lake    13

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Malad    10
(4) Lighthouse Christian 0

(2) Declo  3
(3) Wendell  4

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Shelley  3
Pocatello  2

Marsh Valley 6
Sugar-Salem  11

Malad  13
Soda Springs  0

Declo  24
West Side  8

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
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