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Thursday American Legion baseball scores – July 16

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Published 9:20 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Twin Falls Cowboys   2
Idaho Prime AA   5

GAME 2:
Twin Falls Cowboys  3
Idaho Prime AA  4

Idaho Falls Tigers 15
Idaho Prime AA  5

"A" DISTRICT TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Pocatello Bison A       4
Burley Green Sox A   17

Pocatello Razorbacks  14
Hub City Hitmen. 4

Rigby Mustangs  13
Washington Dirtbags   5

Article Topic Follows: Sports
american legion baseball
Pocatello Runnin Rebels
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