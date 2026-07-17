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Friday American Legion baseball scores – July 17

Pixabay
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Updated
today at 9:17 PM
Published 8:52 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls Bandits AA    10
Idaho Prime AA   4

GAME 2:
Idaho Falls Bandits AA    16
Idaho Prime AA   4

"A" DISTRICT TOURNAMENT DAY 3 
Pocatello Bison A             13
Twin Falls Red Hawks A   6

Pocatello Bison A           14
Twin Falls Cowboys A      0

Pocatello Razorbacks  0
Grizzlies High A   2

Idaho Falls Tigers  3
Bonneville Bees    4

Rigby Mustangs 6
Lakeside Upper Class 5

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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