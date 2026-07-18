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Saturday American Legion baseball scores – July 18

American legion Baseball
KIFI/MGN Online
American legion Baseball
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July 18, 2026 10:30 PM
Published 10:08 PM

(KIFI)
“AA” DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest Post 56 Knights AA  2
Minico Storm  3

"A" DISTRICT TOURNAMENT DAY 4
Pocatello Bison A. 5
Idaho Falls Tigers A  6

Idaho Falls Tigers. 2
Shelley 4B Post 23  12

Article Topic Follows: Sports
american legion baseball
Hillcrest
Idaho Falls Tigers
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shelley
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