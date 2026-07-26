Chukars rewrite Pioneer League history in 40-run scoring frenzy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday night, July 25, the Idaho Falls Chukars secured a 40-18 win over the Great Falls Voyagers. That win rewrote the Pioneer League record books. The 40 runs scored by Idaho Falls eclipsed the previous Pioneer League single-game scoring record of 33 runs. That number was posted by the Ogden Raptors on August 17, 1995, just over 3 decades ago. The Great Falls Voyagers contributed 18 runs to the combined total, resulting in the all-time highest scoring game in Pioneer League history at 58 total runs. That record breaking game saw 48 total hits, 20 extra-base hits, 10 home runs, and 22 walks between the two squads.

Tyler Wyatt, an outfielder for the Chukars, highlighted the team's exceptional performance. “This is one of the hottest I've ever seen a full lineup,” he said, referring to the team's hitting. Wyatt, a veteran player for the Chukars, went five-for-seven at the plate, collecting seven RBI during the game. He added that the team was “seeing the ball really well” and executing their game plan.

Justin Trimble described the team's offensive approach. “I mean, our offense is relentless, we're going all nine innings, all the time,” the Idaho Falls infielder said. He recorded five hits in eight at-bats, drove in eight runs and hit two home runs. Trimble noted the unprecedented nature of the score, stating, “it is pretty crazy. 40 runs. That's the most by far I've ever been a part of.”

Casey Vaughan, another Chukars Player, also contributed significantly to the record-breaking night. Vaughan went five for seven, securing seven RBI and hitting a home run. He reflected on the unique experience, saying, “I've had maybe a week like that, but never a day like that.” Vaughan added, “a night like that is really just... it's really fun. It took forever, but we had a blast doing it.” He emphasized the team's momentum, saying, “hitting is contagious, right? So, the more we do it, it's just going to keep happening.”

The Chukars' lineup displayed remarkable consistency, with all nine hitters registering at least one hit. Additionally, six Chukars players recorded three or more hits in the contest. Wyatt expressed pride in the team's achievement. He called it “really cool to, you know, do that for the home crowd, do that for us ourselves and do that for the organization that, you know, they do a lot for us.”

Trimble acknowledged the historical significance of the game. “It's going to be really cool going down in history with the guys."