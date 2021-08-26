Inter signs forward Correa from Italian rival Lazio

AP National Sports

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has signed forward Joaquín Correa from Serie A rival Lazio. The Argentina forward arrives at Inter on a one-year loan but with the obligation to make the transfer permanent. Correa has signed a four-year contract and will be reunited with former Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi. Correa scored 30 goals in 117 appearances with Lazio during his three-year spell at the capital club. Lazio says Inter will pay a total of at least 30 million euros in fees.