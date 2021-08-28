Blaney wins at Daytona, Reddick earns final playoff berth

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish. Tyler Reddick took the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a sixth-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth. The regular-season finale had fairly low stakes in that 15 of the 16 playoff slots were claimed before the start of the race. The only other competition was for the regular-season title, which went to Kyle Larson.