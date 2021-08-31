Michigan State leaves Northwestern guessing as it prepares

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker won’t say who is starting at quarterback Friday night at Northwestern. He has no interest in helping the Wildcats prepare for the season-opening game. Tucker’s choices are former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo and redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne. Russo has 31 games f experience over three seasons with the Owls. Thorn has the benefit of playing in four games for the Spartans in Tucker’s first season.