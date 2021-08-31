Settled at QB: No. 5 Georgia has its man in JT Daniels

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

JT Daniels starred for a powerhouse team in high school. He launched his college career at one of the most storied programs in the nation. Yet none of that quite prepared this laid-back Californian for the passion that goes along with playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, in what very well could be his only full season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, the red-and-black faithful are optimistic that Daniels can lead their team to an elusive national championship. The fifth-ranked Bulldogs have a huge test right out of the gate, facing No. 3 Clemson on Saturday in Charlotte.